Parvinn Dabass says reuniting with ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ cast felt like ‘Coming Home’

Mumbai: Actor Parvinn Dabass is set to reprise his role as Chiraunji Lal Khosla in the much-awaited sequel Khosla Ka Ghosla! 2, and has described the experience of reuniting with the original cast as deeply nostalgic and emotionally fulfilling.

With the shoot for the film currently underway, Parvinn shared that returning to the world of Khosla Ka Ghosla brought with it a strong sense of warmth and familiarity. He said that working once again with the original cast members felt like “coming home”, as the energy, humour and camaraderie on set reminded him of what made the first film so memorable.

Recalling his first day back on set, the actor described the experience as surprisingly emotional. He said it did not feel like the beginning of a new project, but rather like resuming a conversation that had paused 15 years ago. According to Parvinn, the reunion was marked by instant warmth, hugs, laughter and shared memories from the original film, which quickly dispelled any nervousness about whether the magic would still be there. The atmosphere, he added, felt more like a family reunion than the first day of a shoot.

Parvinn also revealed that the team did not overanalyse their on-screen chemistry, choosing instead to let things unfold naturally. He explained that the characters are so deeply ingrained in them that slipping back into their rhythm felt effortless. While discussions did take place about how the characters may have aged and evolved over time, their core remained unchanged. The aim, he said, was not to force the old magic, but to allow it to emerge organically through their shared history, both on and off screen.

Reflecting on the challenges of filming during Delhi’s harsh winter, Parvinn admitted that the cold made the long days more demanding, with early mornings and numb fingers. However, he noted that the winter setting added authenticity to the film. Delhi, he said, is an integral character in the Khosla Ka Ghosla universe, and shooting in the city—even in biting cold—felt right. Between takes, hot cups of chai, warm conversations and shared laughter helped make the cold more bearable and the overall experience even more memorable.