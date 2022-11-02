Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh, Deepika And John Show Off Their Terrific Action Glimpse…

Today is a special day for all the fans of Bollywood's badshaah Shah Rukh Khan as he is celebrating his 57th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie Pathaan shared the teaser and surprised all his fans… The teaser showcased badshaah in a terrific action mode and treated all the netizens. For the first time, the trio Shah Rukh, Deepika and John are sharing the screen space.



Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika and John also shared the teaser of Pathaan on their Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand @yrf".

Going with the teaser, it first showcased a glimpse of the past life of Pathaan as he will be captured in his last mission and is shown being tortured. But he is back and showed off his terrific action mode. He looked amazing holding the gun with a short bob hairstyle. Then enters Deepika Padukone with black gown and walks down in style! Next in the line is John Abraham, he shoots out a car with his machine gun and a glimpse of his encounter with SRK is the highlight of the teaser. SRK's romantic glimpse with Deepika and his last dialogue, "Apni Kurchi ki peti bandlo, mausam begadne wale hai" also raised the expectations on the movie. Even the aerial action sequences also made the teaser reach a notch higher…

The movie will hit the theatres next year i.e on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Republic day… The teaser is also unveiled in Telugu and Tamil languages.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It has Deepika Padukone as the lead actress and John Abraham in another prominent role. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. As of now the shooting is completed and the post-production works are going on.

John Abraham also shared the teaser and wrote, "Get ready for the ride of a lifetime! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @iamsrk | @deepikapadukone | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf".

On this special occasion, director Siddharth said, "For us, Pathaan is not just a film, it is an emotion as we are aiming to make the biggest action spectacle with one of the all-time biggest on-screen icons that Indian cinema has ever seen. The teaser is just the beginning to deliver on that promise on the big screen on Jan 25, 2023."

Speaking about releasing the Pathaan teaser on SRK's birthday, he said, "The craze for a glimpse of Pathaan has been unprecedented. After a long, long time there's an insane buzz for a film that is genuine and organic. And it's all due to the superstardom of this one man - Shah Rukh Khan. His fans and we are talking millions of them, have been clamouring for just a peek at him and his film. And thus, there could be no better day to put out the teaser of Pathaan than SRK's birthday."

He also added, "He, truly, has been ruling the hearts and minds of audiences for decades and Pathaan marks his return to the big screen after a gap of four long years. So, while we decided to surprise them all on his birthday, the pressure to deliver was immense."

Even many Bollywood actors wished Shah Rukh Khan and praised Pathaan teaser…

SRK is also part of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan movie. Jawan movie is being directed by Atlee and is produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan under their own banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Earlier along with the title announcement itself, the makers also dropped the release date. So, this movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 2nd June, 2023 and it will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan…