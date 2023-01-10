Pathaan Trailer: SRK, Deepika Promise To Shield Their Nation From The Deadly Antagonist John Abraham

It's the Pathaan day… As expected the trailer of this most-awaited Bollywood movie is just awesome and it showcased the high-end action side of three ace Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Keeping up their word, the makers of this movie launched the trailer and made the fans of SRK go overwhelmed with his terrific avatar!



All three lead actors shared the trailer on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/npbZ0WFQjx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

Along with sharing the trailer, they also wrote, "Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! #PathaanTrailer out now! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023. @deepikapadukone @thejohnabraham #SiddharthAnand @yrf".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with John Abraham challenging the Indian army that he will destroy the country but here enter the country's most-trusted soldier Pathaan. He is assigned the mission to destroy the enemy. Deepika Padukone also joins him in this mission. The trio's action-packed sequences, high-end missile and rifle chases are just out of the box… The makers gave SRK the perfect come-back mission and for sure it's a treat for all the movie buffs as well. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Shah Rukh will bring down the enemy John Abraham.

Shah Rukh owned a short bob hairstyle and looked rough, while coming to Deepika, she is as usual stylish, chic and gorgeous. John Abraham also managed to pull off attention with his modish appeal.

John Abraham shared the trailer and wrote, "Lights, camera, ACTION! Let's go... #PathaanTrailer out now".

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.