Pathaan's Release overshadows buzz for Varisu and Thunivu

The recent release of Bollywood film "Pathaan" starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in both Tamil and Hindi in Chennai has caused a shift in attention away from the previously released Tamil films "Varisu" and "Thunivu". Both "Varisu" and "Thunivu" had significant buzz surrounding their release and made box office collections of over Rs 210 crore each. However, with the release of "Pathaan", the number of shows for "Varisu" and "Thunivu" have been reduced in theaters.

Trade experts predict that "Pathaan" being available in both languages has led to it being allotted more screens, leading to a decrease in interest for the previously released Tamil films. This suggests that "Pathaan" might be a film that will reduce the buzz around "Varisu" and "Thunivu" after their two weeks of release. Theaters were previously screening only "Thunivu" and "Varisu" and now with the reduced number of bookings for these two films, audience are now eager to watch the new film.