Pawan Kalyan And Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh Goes On Floors Today…

It is all known that Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar's movie name is changed to 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' from 'Bhagavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh'. In the morning, the makers and the director shared the new title poster and shared this good news with all the netizens. Off late, they also shared a few pics from the movie launch event and made the day for the fans of PK…



Even Harish Shankar also shared launch event pics and shared his happiness with all his fans through Twitter page… Take a look!

May 11th 2012 to Dec 11th 2022. It's not just a few years of waiting.. it's a decade of me waiting and wanting to get back on sets with our dearest @PawanKalyan garu ❤️#UstaadBhagatSingh begins today 😍😍🙏🙏 మనల్ని ఎవడ్రా ఆపేది..@MythriOfficial @ThisIsDSP @DoP_Bose pic.twitter.com/7PJWaLKvBW — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) December 11, 2022

Along with sharing the Pawan Kalyan's poster and launch event pics, he also wrote, "May 11th 2012 to Dec 11th 2022. It's not just a few years of waiting.. it's a decade of me waiting and wanting to get back on sets with our dearest @PawanKalyan garu #UstaadBhagatSingh begins today. మనల్ని ఎవడ్రా ఆపేది.. @MythriOfficial @ThisIsDSP @DoP_Bose".

The movie went on the floors today and the regular shooting will commence soon!

DSP also wished Harish Shankar on this special occasion and wrote, "Sirrrrrr Jiiiiiiii @harish2you CONGRAAAATSS. We know U r gona make this one Unforgettable ! Cant wait to see d Magic Of You & Our POWER Star @PawanKalyan sir together again. Congrats & All d best to our entire Team. @MythriOfficial @DoP_Bose ##UstaadBhagathSingh".

The video showcases a glimpse of launch event… It is graced by producer Dil Raju, directors Krish and VV Vinayak. The cast and crew took part in the pooja ceremony and Gopichand Malineni handed over the script to the makers. VV Vinayak switched on the camera and Dil Raju clapped for the muhurtam shot.

The makers also shared a few more pics from the event and wrote, "Thank you Director #VVVinayak Garu for gracing the muhurtam ceremony of #UstaadBhagatSingh. Your presence and wishes mean a lot to our team." Pawan Kalyan, art director Anand Sai, Harish Shankar, VV Vinayak and a few others are seen in these pics.

The muhurtam event of #UstaadBhagatSingh was an auspicious one with the bigwigs of the industry attending and wishing the team ❤️ Shoot begins soon 🔥@PawanKalyan @harish2you @ThisIsDSP @DoP_Bose pic.twitter.com/pFRoKpT0wf — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 11, 2022

Smiles all over at #UstaadBhagatSingh Muhurtham ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aUASSilNbV — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 11, 2022

#UstaadBhagatSingh Muhurtham Event begins in some time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/24tW9mkPSx — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 11, 2022

The regular shooting of this movie will begin soon and it is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The cast and crew details of this movie will be announced soon!

Well, as said Pawan is also part of Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu, it is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Adhitya Menon, Nargis Fakri, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Pujitha.