Pawan Kalyan Balances Political Commitments and Film Shoot for 'OG

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is actively engaged in overseeing the Janasena Party's preparations for the upcoming 2024 General Assembly Elections, concurrently with the TDP. Despite the tight schedule, Pawan is meticulously managing his time to finalize MLA candidates and plan the campaign strategy.

While his political commitments take precedence, Pawan Kalyan is equally attentive to his film endeavors. The shoot for his next release, 'OG,' directed by Sujeeth, has been temporarily halted. With the elections expected to conclude in April, Pawan Kalyan is set to resume the film's shooting promptly after, making the most of the available time.

Sources suggest that there might be a 30-day gap between the Andhra Pradesh Elections and the announcement of results. With approximately 20 days of pending shoot, the film's team aims to wrap up Pawan Kalyan's portions before the election outcome. This strategic approach ensures a seamless transition to post-production, paving the way for the film's release on September 27, 2024. Stay tuned for updates on both Pawan Kalyan's political journey and his cinematic ventures.