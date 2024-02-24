Live
- Emily Blunt embraces 41 with happiness and peace
- Vision Pro Owners Encounter Mysterious Cracks on Front Glass
- Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane; remembers ‘Eeshwar’ on its 35th Anniversary
- NEWS ART FEST (North, East, West, South Art Fest) 2024, a spectacular Contemporary Art Festival that took place from February 17th to March 7th, 2024
- ‘Article 370’ rakes in over Rs 5 cr, Vidyut’s ‘Crakk’ mints Rs 4 cr on Day 1
- Controversy erupts over Chief Engineer, Kerala Minister's staff 'fight' in secretariat
- Delhi HC rules in favour of construction workers' benefits, wants unpaid contributions adjusted
- Celebrities Respond to Fans' Unique Requests for Exam Motivation on Social Media
- 'Digital Nagriks' not to be experimented with ‘unreliable’ AI models, govt tells Google India
- J&K narco-terrorism case: NIA attaches 4 properties, seizes Rs 2.27 crore
Just In
Pawan Kalyan Balances Political Commitments and Film Shoot for 'OG
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan strikes a balance between political responsibilities and film commitments. With elections around the corner, he plans to resume shooting for 'OG' soon after, aiming for a smooth release in September 2024. Get insights into his multitasking schedule.
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is actively engaged in overseeing the Janasena Party's preparations for the upcoming 2024 General Assembly Elections, concurrently with the TDP. Despite the tight schedule, Pawan is meticulously managing his time to finalize MLA candidates and plan the campaign strategy.
While his political commitments take precedence, Pawan Kalyan is equally attentive to his film endeavors. The shoot for his next release, 'OG,' directed by Sujeeth, has been temporarily halted. With the elections expected to conclude in April, Pawan Kalyan is set to resume the film's shooting promptly after, making the most of the available time.
Sources suggest that there might be a 30-day gap between the Andhra Pradesh Elections and the announcement of results. With approximately 20 days of pending shoot, the film's team aims to wrap up Pawan Kalyan's portions before the election outcome. This strategic approach ensures a seamless transition to post-production, paving the way for the film's release on September 27, 2024. Stay tuned for updates on both Pawan Kalyan's political journey and his cinematic ventures.