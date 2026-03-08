Pawan Kalyan begins dubbing for ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has begun dubbing for his upcoming mass action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh, raising excitement among fans as the film gears up for its release during the festive occasion of Ugadi on March 19.

The film is directed by Harish Shankar and produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. With the release date approaching, the makers have accelerated post-production work to ensure the film is ready for its grand theatrical debut.

Director Harish Shankar is reportedly supervising the final stages of production closely, focusing on delivering a polished cinematic experience. Meanwhile, music composer S. Thaman is working on the film’s background score, while the songs have been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

A recently shared photograph from the dubbing studio featuring Pawan Kalyan along with Harish Shankar and Thaman has gone viral on social media, creating a wave of excitement among fans. The image has further heightened anticipation for the film, which is expected to be a high-energy action entertainer.

Adding to the buzz, the production team has hinted at a special surprise announcement for fans, further fueling speculation about upcoming promotional content.

As the countdown to the Ugadi release begins, expectations continue to rise for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Fans of Pawan Kalyan are eagerly awaiting the next update from the team as promotional activities gain momentum ahead of the film’s release.