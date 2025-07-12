Pawan Kalyan wraps shoot for ‘OG’; poster sends fans into frenzy

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has officially wrapped up his portions for the much-hyped action thriller OG, and the makers at DVV Entertainment marked the occasion with a stunning new poster. Drenched in rain and brimming with raw intensity, the poster features Pawan Kalyan in his enigmatic avatar as Gambheera, with the bold caption “Finished Firing” — igniting a social media frenzy.

Directed by Sujeeth, OG is now shifting into post-production and is locked in for a massive worldwide theatrical release on September 25, 2025. With anticipation reaching fever pitch, the poster serves as a powerful reminder that this film is gunning for the biggest box-office roar of the year.

The film boasts an explosive cast including Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy. Backed by the pulsating soundtrack of S Thaman, and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari—the duo behind the global hit RRR—OG is being hailed as 2025’s biggest cinematic storm.

Visuals will be a key highlight, with top-tier cinematographers Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC crafting the film’s high-octane look, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli ensures razor-sharp cuts.

Titled after its mysterious protagonist, OG comes with the powerful tagline: “They Call Him OG”, promising a unique blend of mass appeal, mystique, and unrelenting action. With Pawan Kalyan at his fiercest best, OG is shaping up to be nothing short of a massive cinematic event.