Pawan Kalyan’s ‘HHVM’ set for pan-India release on June 12

A grand cinematic spectacle awaits fans this summer as Powerstar Pawan Kalyan returns to the silver screen in the much-awaited period action epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu, hitting cinemas on June 12, 2025. Set against a historical backdrop, Kalyan essays the role of Veera Mallu—a valiant warrior, rebel, and legend whose story promises to captivate audiences across the nation.

The songs released so far have already resonated with the public, amassing appreciation and creating substantial buzz. Riding high on this musical momentum, the makers are now preparing for a double treat—the third single and the film’s official trailer are set to drop soon. With the trailer’s arrival, expectations surrounding the film are projected to skyrocket.

Currently in its final leg of post-production, the film is undergoing meticulous VFX enhancements, immersive sound work, and dubbing. Director A.M. Jyothi Krishna, who took over the project during its delayed timeline, is now orchestrating the final touches with precision, ensuring that the grandeur of the film matches its larger-than-life ambition.

Backed by a stellar technical crew, including Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, and production designer Thota Tharani, the film promises a visual and emotional feast. The cast features Bobby Deol as a formidable Mughal emperor, Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead, along with seasoned performers like Satyaraj and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Produced by A. Dayakar Rao and presented by A.M. Rathnam under the Mega Surya Productions banner, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will have a grand multilingual release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.