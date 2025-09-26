Pawan Kalyan’s “They Call Him OG” Sets North America Premiere Record with $3.13 Million

Pawan Kalyan’s new movie They Call Him OG has made a big record in North America. It became his highest premiere day earner ever in that region.

As per a post by DVV Entertainments, the film made over $3.1 million from its first shows. This is a huge opening for any Pawan Kalyan movie overseas, especially among Telugu films.

The film is written and directed by Sujeeth, with music by Thaman S, and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari.

This great start shows Pawan Kalyan’s strong fan following abroad and the excitement around his comeback to the big screen.