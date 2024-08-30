Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ to resume shooting soon, producer reveals

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan is presently focused on his political career, leaving his ardent fans eagerly anticipating his return to cinema. Despite his busy schedule, Kalyan remains committed to completing his film projects, with one of the most anticipated being Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Directed by Harish Shankar, this project has recently garnered significant attention.

In a recent press meeting, producer Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili provided an exciting update about the film. He revealed that discussions with Pawan Kalyan have been positive, and they plan to resume shooting for Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the near future. Yalamanchili expressed optimism about completing the entire shoot by the end of December or January, aligning with their production schedule.

In addition to the shooting update, the producer also hinted at a special surprise for Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming birthday, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film. The movie will feature Sreeleela as the leading lady, and the soundtrack will be composed by the acclaimed Devi Sri Prasad.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the film, which promises to be a major event in Tollywood. With Kalyan's involvement and Shankar’s direction, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is shaping up to be a highly anticipated release in the coming year.



