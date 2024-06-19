  • Menu
Payal Rajput goes bold

Fresh off her sultry performance in ‘Mangalavaaram,’ Payal Rajput is making waves on Instagram with her latest sizzling photoshoot.

Fresh off her sultry performance in ‘Mangalavaaram,’ Payal Rajput is making waves on Instagram with her latest sizzling photoshoot. This time, the actress has traded her saree for a bold green power suit, opting to go braless for an added twist.

Embracing a playful yet powerful vibe, Payal completed her look with two high ponytails, channeling an innocent yet undeniably naughty aura. She accessorized with a silver chain and pearl bangles, striking a confident pose on a chair.

Payal's latest look is a testament to her effortless style and bold fashion choices, continuing to captivate her fans and followers on social media.


