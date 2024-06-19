Live
- Major breakthrough in Reasi terror attack, says J&K Police
- 4 Adani ports make it to World Bank's global 'Container Port Performance Index'
- A new chapter in my political career will start from Kengal Hanuman temple: DCM D K Shivakumar
- Bhadradri collector directs officials to pay attention to flood prone areas
- Vodafone sells 18 pc stake in Indus Towers for Rs 15,300 crore
- IANS Bookshelf: From making money to menstruation, the eclectic world of non-fiction titles
- Marcus Stoinis takes the crown in latest T20I all-rounder rankings
- Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple to be opened on July 8
- Lokesh aims to bring radical changes in education, reaching out to all stake holders
- RBI Invites Applications for NBFC Sector's Self-Regulatory Bodies
Payal Rajput goes bold
Fresh off her sultry performance in ‘Mangalavaaram,’ Payal Rajput is making waves on Instagram with her latest sizzling photoshoot.
Fresh off her sultry performance in ‘Mangalavaaram,’ Payal Rajput is making waves on Instagram with her latest sizzling photoshoot. This time, the actress has traded her saree for a bold green power suit, opting to go braless for an added twist.
Embracing a playful yet powerful vibe, Payal completed her look with two high ponytails, channeling an innocent yet undeniably naughty aura. She accessorized with a silver chain and pearl bangles, striking a confident pose on a chair.
Payal's latest look is a testament to her effortless style and bold fashion choices, continuing to captivate her fans and followers on social media.
