Payal Rajput’s ‘Mangalavaaram’ to kickstart musical promotions

Director Ajay Bhupathi’s “RX 100” was a sensational blockbuster. The director’s is now coming with “Managalavaaram”starring Payal Rajput in the lead role. The recently released first-look poster and teaser garnered positive responses from the audiences.

Now the makers have taken to social media and announced that the first single, “Gana Ganga Mogalira,” will be out on 16th August.

AjaneeshLoknath of “Kantara” fame is composing the tunes. The details about the lyricist and singer are yet to be revealed, though.

The production has been wrapped up, and the post-production activities are going on at a brisk pace. “Managalavaaram” is produced under A Creative Works and Mudhra Media Works. The movie will have a multi-lingual release.

