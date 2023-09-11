‘Peddha Kapu-1’trailer review: Gritty and filled with violence

Sensible director Srikanth Addala made a brave and bold decision to cast a newcomer Virat Karrna to play the lead role in his latest flick “Peddha Kapu-1.” This is not a typical youthful entertainer. It’s challenging for the youngster too because the film is a new-age political thriller. After the massive blockbuster “Akhanda,”Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations is producing it. The theatrical trailer of the movie has been unveiled. Star director VV Vinayak and producer BVSN Prasad launched the trailer, while Mythri Movie Makers Ravi Shankar and Mythri distributor Shashidhar Reddy graced the event as guests.

Revolutions are born because of the social injustice in the society. “Peddha Kapu-1” portrays caste oppression within a village where there is the domination of two powerful people belonging to the upper class. There’s a lot happening in the trailer that discloses the storyline of the movie. When there is a crisis, it results in revolution and a commoner raises his voice against the oppressors and he even begins a violent war against them.

The trailer shows Virat Karrna in all his magnificence. The young hero looked fierce and it is clear that he has delivered a solid performance in the film. Srikanth Addala has done a brilliant job and the dialogues are thought-provoking. There is the same intensity in almost every sequence in the trailer. The nearly 2.5-minute-long video is gritty and filled with violence.

Curiously, Srikanth Addala played one of the main antagonists and he spellbinds with his intense performance. Pragathi Srivastava played the leading lady opposite Virat.

Chota K Naidu handled the cinematography and a dark theme was chosen to make the narrative authentic and strong. Mickey J Meyer added more force to the visuals with his superb background score. The production design of Dwaraka Creations is top class for a movie with a newcomer. The trailer sure has set the ball rolling for the film.

MiryalaSathyanarayana Reddy presents the movie, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. India's leading action director Peter Heins supervises fights and Raju Sundaram is the choreographer. “Peddha Kapu-1” is slated for release on September 29th. Apart from lead cast, Rao Ramesh, Naga Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Brigada Saga, Rajeev Kanakala, Anusuya, Eeshwari Rao, and Naren also play important roles in the film.







