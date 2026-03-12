‘Peddi’ set to give Dolby experience

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming sports action drama Peddi, one of the most anticipated Telugu films in production. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and has already generated strong buzz through its promotional material.

In the latest update, the makers have confirmed that Peddi will be released in the premium Dolby Cinema format, promising audiences an enhanced visual and audio experience. The advanced projection and sound technology will allow viewers to witness Ram Charan’s rugged new avatar on a grand cinematic scale.

Movie lovers in Hyderabad will have the opportunity to watch the film in Dolby Cinema at Allu Cinemas, which is equipped with the state-of-the-art format designed to deliver immersive picture quality and powerful sound.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 30, 2026. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, the project brings together a strong technical and acting team.

Adding to the excitement, the film’s music is composed by Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman. The cast also includes prominent actors such as Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani in key roles.

With a strong cast, acclaimed technicians, and a large-scale cinematic presentation, Peddi is shaping up to be one of the major releases to watch out for in 2026.