‘Pellikani Prasad’ review: A laugh riot with a quirky take on marriage

The film "Pellikani Prasad" with Saptagiri leading the charge, created much required hype from the date of its announcement. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Gopidi, the film’s promotional content also grabs the attention of the audience. Now, as it hits theatres and let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

Prasad (Saptagiri), a 38-year-old working at a star hotel in Malaysia, is burdened by his father’s insistence on marrying only if he receives a dowry of at least ₹2 crore. His search leads him to Priya (Priyanka Sharma), who dreams of settling abroad. Seizing the opportunity, she marries Prasad under the impression that he will fulfill her dream. However, when he refuses to leave the country post-marriage, conflicts arise. The film humorously unravels Prasad’s struggles, revealing his true intentions and the impact of societal pressures.

Performances:

Saptagiri shines in a role tailor-made for him, effortlessly carrying the film with his impeccable comic timing and expressive acting. He seamlessly transitions from a desperate bachelor to a confused husband, delivering an engaging performance. Muralidhar Goud, as Prasad’s father, brings depth to the narrative, making his moments both humorous and impactful. Priyanka Sharma plays her part well, adding to the film’s entertainment quotient. Annapurnamma, Pramodini, and Pasha contribute effectively, ensuring that the supporting cast remains lively and engaging.

Technicalities:

Director Abhilash Reddy Gopidi, blends humor with relatable situations, making for an entertaining watch. Shekhar Chandra’s music complements the film’s humorous tone, with the background score enhancing the comic sequences. The cinematography by Sujatha Siddharth lends a rich, vibrant appeal, particularly in the song sequences. Madhu’s crisp editing ensures the film’s pacing remains energetic, though a tighter climax could have improved the overall impact.

Analysis:

While "Pellikani Prasad" treads familiar ground with its marriage-centric plot, the film stands out due to its situational comedy and relatable characters. The film is a delightful comedy that thrives on its lighthearted approach to marriage and relationships.It delivers plenty of laughs while subtly addressing societal expectations around marriage.The humor works well in most parts, although some jokes feel over-the-top. The climax could have been handled with more finesse, but the film ultimately succeeds in its primary goal—making the audience laugh.

If you’re looking for a fun-filled entertainer with ample comedy, "Pellikani Prasad" is a worthwhile watch. Despite its predictable storyline, the film’s humor and engaging performances make it an enjoyable experience.

Rating: 3/5