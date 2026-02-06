‘Pithapuramlo: Ala Modalaindi’ nears release, post-production in full swing

Well-known filmmaker Mahesh Chandra, acclaimed for movies such as Preyasi Raave, Ayodhya Ramayya, Cheppalani Undi, Joruga Husharuga, Okkade, Hanumanthu, Aalasyam Amrutham, and Red Alert, is gearing up for the release of his latest project, Pithapuramlo: Ala Modalaindi. The film has completed its shoot and is currently in the post-production stage, with the official release date expected to be announced soon.

The film features an ensemble cast led by ‘Natakireeti’ Dr. Rajendra Prasad, along with Prudhviraj, Kedar Shankar, Manichandana, Jayavahini, Annapurnamma, and several others in key roles. It is produced by Dundigalla Balakrishna, Akula Suresh Patel, and F.M. Murali (Godari Kittayya) under the Mahesh Chandra Cinema Team banner.

Speaking about the film, director Mahesh Chandra described it as an emotionally rooted story centered on the anguish of three fathers, set against a backdrop that reflects present-day society and the realities of the internet generation. He clarified that while the narrative carries strong emotional depth, it is also packed with romance, entertainment, impactful dialogues, and melodious songs, making it appealing to both youth and family audiences. He also noted that the story is inspired by the recent prominence of the name “Pithapuram” in public discourse.

The team also congratulated Dr. Rajendra Prasad on receiving the prestigious Padma Shri, calling Pithapuramlo his first release after the honour and praising his powerful performance in the climax.

Music for the film is composed by G.C. Krish, with audio rights secured by Aditya Music. The film features four songs shot across Goa, Hyderabad, and Surampalem, adding visual richness to the soundtrack.