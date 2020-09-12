Playing multiple personalities in Abhay 2

Actress Asheema Vardaan, who is best known for playing Devika in ALTBalaji series 'Dev DD' will be seen playing one of the villains in 'Abhay 2' on ZEE 5 directed by Ken Ghosh. She will also be seen in 'Dev DD' season 2.



Talking about her interest in acting since childhood, she says, "My family and close friends always felt, I was too dramatic in life. Especially it was my dad who encouraged me to try my luck in this field, personally I never thought to be an actor, it was never the plan but this is what it is. I am glad that I agreed to my father's decision and thankful that my family always supported me throughout my journey. "

About her role in Abhay 2, she says, "I am playing one of the villains, who is a schizophrenic. It is not playing the usual deviant person but you will empathise with her character. It was quite challenging.

Initially, when I saw the script and the part I had to play, I had no idea about it. Luckily, I am working with director Ken Ghosh, earlier I did 'Dev DD' for Alt Balaji with him, so it was easier to work with him as he was very clear in his mind. The challenging part was to essay a character with psychological issues like multiple personality disorder. So to create that and display it on screen was difficult. Then we figured out with few workshops. "

Further, about the exciting role, she says, "I never played an antagonist and I genuinely wanted to play a role different from the standard roles. The character is interestingly written and therefore it added many layers of performance, which fueled me to take up 'Abhay 2'. "

Her director Ken Gosh guided her throughout the process of exploring the dark side and the emotional spectrum. She says, "Ken made me believe that I can do such parts convincingly. The process to bring justice to the character was collaborative and we both enjoyed it. "

On talking about her rapport with Kunal Khemu, she says, "Working with Kunal was a great experience. He is cool, down to earth and genuine.. He is one artist who is very helpful and supportive. "

She has always been a huge admirer of Saina Nehwal. She says, "I wanted to play her on the big screen. Her journey is inspiring to a lot of people. So if another film is made on her life, I would like to put it out there, I am very much available."