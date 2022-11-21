PM Narendra Modi And Ram Charan Congratulate Chiranjeevi For Receiving 'The Indian Film Personality Of The Year' Award

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi is honoured with the prestigious 'The Indian Film Personality Of The Year' 2022 award by the Central government. Yesterday, the event was held in Goa a few high-profile dignitaries were present along with ace film stars like Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan.

#IFFI #IFFI53 @KChiruTweets #Chiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/ZyOsWbPNcc — PIB in Telangana 🇮🇳#AmritMahotsav (@PIBHyderabad) November 20, 2022

Along with sharing the great news, they also wrote, "Indian Film Personality of the Year 2022 award goes to 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐢 With an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, he has been a part of more than 150 feature films."





On this special occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chiranjeevi and dropped a special message on his Twitter page…

Modi ji shared Anurag Thakur's post and wrote, "Chiranjeevi Garu is remarkable. His rich work, diverse roles and wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers across generations. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Indian Film Personality of the Year at @IFFIGoa @KChiruTweets".



Chiru also thanked Modi ji by replying, "Feel Immensely Honoured and Humbled, Hon'ble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji. Very grateful for your kind words!"

Even Ram Charan also congratulated his father with a special post…

— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) November 21, 2022

Ram Charan shared the poster and congratulated his father by jotting down, "Congratulations Appa on winning the 53rd @IFFIGoa's Indian Film Personality of the Year! Truly a proud moment! U'll always be our inspiration @KChiruTweets".

Chiranjeevi also thanked Ram Charan by replying to his tweet, "Hi Nanna @AlwaysRamCharan. Thank you for your loving wishes. Hope the shoot of #RC15 is going great in New Zealand!"

At present Ram Charan is in New Zealand for director Shankar's untitled movie. Along with Kiara Ali Advani and Ram Charan, even Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Srikanth and Sunil are roped in to play prominent characters in this movie. Being the 50th movie for the SVC banner, it is also being planned that the movie will be shot in 3D format. RC 15 will be bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.