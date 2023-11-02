Poliemera 2 to Keedaa Cola: Check out Movies Hit Screens on November 3













November has ushered in a wave of excitement for Telugu movie enthusiasts, with a slew of highly anticipated films set to grace the silver screens this month. Let's delve into the list of upcoming Telugu releases, starting from November 2, 2023:

1. Keedaa Cola:

Prepare for laughter and excitement as acclaimed director Tharun Bhascker returns with his crime comedy extravaganza, Keedaa Cola. This National Award-winning director promises a rib-tickling ride, featuring renowned comedians like Brahmanandam and Raghu. The film is slated for release on November 3, 2023, and the trailers have already generated significant buzz among fans.





2. Poliemra 2:

Following the success of its predecessor, Poliemra, the makers are back with a thrilling sequel, Poliemra 2. Satyam Rajesh leads the cast in this suspenseful tale of black magic. Despite skipping the theatrical release, the first installment garnered immense popularity on OTT platforms. The sequel is set to hit the screens on November 2, 2023, promising doubled thrills and intrigue.

3. Narakasura:

Narakasura, featuring Rakshit Atluri in the lead role, is another gem awaiting its audience. Produced by Sumukha Creations and Ideal Filmmaker, this film is anticipated to make a mark despite its limited release in the Telugu states. The makers have invested substantial efforts in promoting the film, raising expectations among fans and industry insiders alike.

4. Vidhi:

Last but certainly not least, Vidhi, a captivating tale starring Rohit Nanda and Anandi, is set to hit theaters on November 3, 2023. Produced by Ranjith S under No Idea Entertainment and helmed by directors Srikanth Ranganathan and Srinath Ranganathan, this movie promises a unique cinematic experience. With soul-stirring music by Sri Charan Pakala, Vidhi is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and stellar performances.

Movie enthusiasts can gear up for an exhilarating month filled with laughter, suspense, and heartwarming stories. Make sure to mark your calendars for these exciting Telugu film releases in November 2023!