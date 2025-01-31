Ponman: A Thrilling Family Drama that Hits the Right Notes

Basil Joseph's Ponman emerges as an unexpected gem that beautifully blends family drama with the thrill of a social critique. Set against the backdrop of Kollam, Kerala, the film takes us on a rollercoaster ride of intense emotions, social struggles, and an unconventional exploration of patriarchal structures. With a talented ensemble cast and a gripping storyline, the film explores the idea of family, gold, and credibility in a society still grappling with outdated customs like dowry.





Story

Ponman follows the story of an agent who, with the aid of financiers, supplies gold jewellery to families for weddings. While the agent’s job seems straightforward, the story takes a dramatic turn when he resorts to extreme measures to recover the money he is owed. The movie’s central theme of dowry, still prevalent despite being illegal, explores the deep-rooted societal flaws and the consequences of a patriarchal system. Sajin Gopu's character doesn’t want to be the villain, yet he becomes one. The film subtly addresses how such patriarchal settings shape the dynamics of families, making the story both relevant and thought-provoking.





Technicalities

The cinematography in Ponman deserves a special mention. Shot in the picturesque landscapes of Kerala, the visuals enhance the film's mood, bringing both beauty and tension to the story. The setting of God's Own Country adds layers to the narrative, serving as the perfect backdrop for a tale of societal struggles. The direction by Jotish Shankar keeps the audience on edge, skillfully blending family drama with suspense and thrills. His craft elevates the film, especially in the second half, where the tension intensifies, keeping viewers hooked.

The film's music, composed beautifully, complements the narrative perfectly. The melody, especially the song sung by Chithra, elevates the emotional quotient of the film. The music adds to the film’s overall atmosphere, enhancing the viewer’s connection to the characters' emotional journey.









Performances

The performances in Ponman are a standout feature, with each actor bringing their character to life in a way that resonates with the audience. Basil Joseph, known for his versatile acting skills, delivers a powerful performance that anchors the film. He effortlessly shifts between emotional vulnerability and moral ambiguity, making his character both relatable and intriguing. Sajin Gopu, who plays the patriarchal husband, does an exceptional job of portraying a man torn between societal expectations and personal struggles. His performance is layered, capturing the complexity of his character's journey from desperation to recklessness.

Lijomol Jose, Sandhya Rajendran, Jaya Kurup and Anand Manmadhan all shine in their respective roles, each adding depth to the narrative. Lijomol brings grace and strength to her character, while Sandhya's portrayal adds an emotional intensity that resonates throughout the film. Anand’s portrayal of a supportive yet conflicted character adds a unique flavor to the ensemble.

Deepak Parambol, though in a lighter role, provides much-needed comic relief, delivering a series of hilarious puns that offer moments of levity in an otherwise tense narrative. Every character, big or small, plays an important role in enriching the storytelling, and the cast's collective performances make Ponman a film worth watching.





Analysis

Although the movie starts with a conventional tone, it gradually takes us on a journey to explore why some patriarchal settings are harmful to society. Each character faces their own social struggles, making Ponman a narrative that could be added to stories that question the system, like The Great Indian Kitchen.

The central plot of the movie revolves around gold and a man’s credibility, driven by the authentic drama between the characters. Even though dowry is illegal in India, people continue to give and receive dowries without fear of the law. In fact, there have been reports of police officials accepting dowries or even torturing in-laws to secure them. Ponman critiques this system, hitting the right spot in its commentary.

The second half of the movie takes the experience to another level. While Ponman is primarily about family dynamics, director Jotish Shankar masterfully transitions the story into the thriller genre. The intense struggles between the characters are visible to the audience but don’t unfold in action until key moments, adding a gripping layer to the narrative.