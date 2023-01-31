Ponniyin Selvan 2: Lyca Productions House Teams Up With IMAX For A Grandeur Release Of The Movie

Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan is being made in two parts. The first one was released last year and bagged a decent status at the ticket windows. The second part will hit the theatres this summer and thus, the makers already began their digital promotions. Having an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Trisha, Vikram and Jayam Ravi, it is the story of the royal Chola dynasty! Off late, the makers announced that they are teaming up with IMAX for their theatrical release through social media…



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Immerse yourself into the world of #PS once again in the grandeur of @IMAX! Come live this epic experience in IMAX THEATERS worldwide from April 28. #PS2 #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreBack #ManiRatnam @arrahman @madrastalkies_ @LycaProductions @Tipsofficial @PrimeVideoIN".

Ace music director AR Rahman tuned the songs for this periodic movie. It is being directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam and is produced by the director in association with Allirajah Subaskaran under the Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners.

Character Introduction:

• Sarath Kumar as Periya Pazhuvettarayar

• Radhakrishnan Parthiban as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar

• Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan

• Karthi as Vanthiyathevan

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini

• Trisha as princess Kundavai

• Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola

• Shobita Dhulipala as Vanathi

• Vikram Parbhu as Parthibendran Pallavan

• Prabhu as Periya Velaar

• Lal as Malayaman

• Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar

• Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi

• Rahman as Madhurantakan

• Jayaram as Alwarkkadiyan Nambi (Court spy)

• Kishore as Ravidasan

The second part of Ponniyin Selvan will hit the big screens worldwide on 28th April, 2023…