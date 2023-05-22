  • Menu
Ponniyin Selvan-2 Set to Make Its OTT Debut on this Date

Ponniyin Selvan-2 Set to Make Its OTT Debut on this Date
Ponniyin Selvan-2, a high-budget pan-Indian film, has successfully completed its 25-day theatrical run. The movie is a period action drama directed by the renowned filmmaker Maniratnam and features Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in prominent roles.

Recent reports suggest that the film will soon be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is rumored that the streaming service will release the movie on a rental basis starting from May 26, 2023. However, there has been no official announcement from the OTT platform regarding the release date.

Ponniyin Selvan-2 is a collaboration between Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, with the acclaimed composer AR Rahman providing the music. As fans eagerly await further updates on this star-studded film, they can anticipate its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video.

