Popular Actor Ashish Vidyarthi Gets Married Again At The Age Of 60

Love has no age… Time and again it's a proven quotation. Tollywood's veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot with Rupali Barua in Kolkata today. It is his second marriage and the pics of their wedding are doing rounds on social media. According to the sources, Rupali runs a posh fashion store in Kolkata while Ashish is a popular actor and also stays close with fans through his blog and vlogs.

Speaking about his wedding, Ashish also said earlier, “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening.”

Earlier, when media, questioned him about their love tale, he doled out, “Oh, that's a long story. Will share it some other time.” Coming to Rupali she said, “We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair. He is a beautiful human being and a great soul to be with.”

Well, Ashish tied the knot at the age of 60 and is all happy with this happy development in his life. He was previously married to Rajoshi Barua who is the daughter of actor Shakuntala Barua. They are blessed with a son Arth Vidyarthi.

Ashish holds a long career in the film industry as he acted in total 11 language films including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Oriya, Marathi and Bengali.