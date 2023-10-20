Popular director Trivikram Srinivas released the first song from the film Shantala

"Shantala," a period film, is presented by KS Rama Rao and Indo-American Arts’ Dr. Irrinki Suresh serves as the producer. while it is directed by Trivikram Seshu. The movie features Ashlesha Thakur, known for her role in Amazon’s "Family Man," in the lead role, with Nihal Kodhaty as the hero.

The first song of the film was released by the renowned director and Wizard of Words, Trivikram Srinivas. After viewing the song, Trivikram garu extended his best wishes.

During the event, the members of the film unit expressed their joy, and extended heartfelt gratitude to Director Trivikram Srinivas garu for his support. They shared that Shantala is a film inspired by a true story that unfolded in Halibedu and Belur.and is scheduled for release on November 3rd.

Vishal Chandrasekhar, known for his sensational music in the super hit film 'Seetharamam,' has composed the music for 'Shanthala.'

Film Name: Shantala

Banner: Indo-American Arts

Presenter: Irrinki Subbalakshmi

Cinematographer: Ramesh R

Music Director: Vishal Chandrasekhar

Director: Seshu Peddi Reddy

Producer: Dr. Irrinki Suresh

PRO:Paul Pavan

Digital PR: Vamsi Cine Digital