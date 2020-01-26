Power Star hails Kichcha Sudeep For Dadasaheb Phalke

Ever since Kichcha Sudeep won the Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival most promising actor award, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the multilingual actor. Several stars from across the industry have been sending him messages. The latest one came from a very special person—Sudeep's peer and Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar.

Appu aka Puneeth posted on his social media page thus..."Congratulations @KichchaSudeep Sir for winning Dadasahed Phalke International Film Festival most promising actor award (sic)."

Kichcha has been on a roll ever since he begun his career in movies. From Sparsha and Eega to Baahubali and Dabangg 3, the actor has come a long way. He is now a household name across industries.

Sudeep played the villain in the popular Bollywood franchise Dabanngg 3 which featured Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles.

Kichcha just wrapped up the shoot of his next titled Kotigobba 3. It may be recalled that Kotigobba 2 was a blockbuster hit. Meanwhile, the Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss season 7 is nearing the finish line. Weekend episodes will see Sudeep appear on the show. The show is getting more interesting by the day with more contestants being evicted and the show heading towards a climax. Are you ready to know who will walk away with the winner's crown in Bigg Boss Kannada 7?