Prabhas extends generous support to TFDA ahead of Director’s Day celebration

As Tollywood gears up to celebrate Director’s Day on May 4th, commemorating the birth anniversary of the late visionary filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao, the Telugu Film Directors Association (TFDA) received a heartwarming gesture from pan-Indian superstar Prabhas.

In a recent announcement, TFDA revealed that Prabhas has made a generous donation of Rs. 35 lakhs towards the association's welfare initiatives. This substantial contribution reflects Prabhas's deep-rooted appreciation for the invaluable contributions of directors to the Telugu film industry (TFI).

The association expressed profound gratitude to Prabhas for his benevolence, highlighting his commitment to supporting the welfare and upliftment of fellow industry professionals.

The Director’s Day festivities are scheduled to be held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on May 4, 2024. TFDA has extended invitations to esteemed personalities from the film fraternity, including veterans like Chiranjeevi and rising stars like Nani, Nithiin, Allari Naresh, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, among others, to grace the occasion and commemorate the legacy of legendary directors like Dasari Narayana Rao.

Prabhas's gesture underscores the spirit of solidarity and camaraderie within the Tollywood community, emphasizing the importance of supporting and honoring the tireless efforts of directors who play a pivotal role in shaping the industry's creative landscape.