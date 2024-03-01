Prabhas ‘Spirit’ to go on floors this year end; Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirms

Renowned director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his impactful films like Arjun Reddy and Animal, recently revealed the breathtaking theatrical trailer for Gaami, an ambitious adventurous drama starring Vishwak Sen. The event, graced by Sandeep as the chief guest, saw the unveiling of a visual spectacle that left audiences in awe. Sandeep lauded Gaami as a "rare film," emphasizing that the movie's unit dedicated an extensive six years to transform their vision into a cinematic reality.

While fans eagerly anticipated the trailer launch, Sandeep didn't disappoint and also shared a significant update on Prabhas' much-anticipated silver jubilee film, Spirit. Responding to repeated requests from Prabhas' fans, Sandeep disclosed that Spirit would commence filming by the end of this year.

Currently fine-tuning the script for Spirit, Sandeep expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming project, revealing that Prabhas would be seen in a never-before-seen cop avatar. The film's music will be crafted by Harshwardhan Rameshwar, adding another layer of excitement to this Bhushan Kumar production.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's revelation about the imminent commencement of Spirit has sparked heightened anticipation among fans, making it one of the most awaited projects. As the director gears up to bring Prabhas to the screen in a fresh and dynamic role, Spirit promises to be a compelling addition to the actor's illustrious filmography.