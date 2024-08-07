Live
Just In
Prabhas Stands in Solidarity with Wayanad
Highlights
Rebel star Prabhas, who has always been philanthropic and responds to disasters with donations, food supplies, and other necessities, is known for his commitment to social causes and his compassionate nature.
Rebel star Prabhas, who has always been philanthropic and responds to disasters with donations, food supplies, and other necessities, is known for his commitment to social causes and his compassionate nature.
According to HAI (Humanitarian Aid International), the death toll has exceeded 385, and many are missing in the Wayanad disaster. Many philanthropists from around the world are stepping forward to offer their support.
From the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun has donated 25 lakhs, while Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have collectively donated 1 crore.
