Prabhas wishes producer SKN birthday
Highlights
Rebel Star Prabhas conveyed his birthday wishes to producer SKN, who celebrated his birthday this Monday. SKN recently met Prabhas on the sets of 'Raja Saab', where the star personally wished him on the occasion.
Sharing the moment, SKN posted a photo with Prabhas on social media. The stylish new look of Prabhas in the photo has gone viral, drawing attention from fans. Many of Prabhas' followers also took to social media to extend birthday wishes to SKN.
SKN is serving as the Creative Producer for 'Raja Saab', which is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on December 5th.
