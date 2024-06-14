‘Prabhutvaa Junior Kalashala Punganuru 500143’set to charm audience from June 21

The buzz around the upcoming Telugu film "Prabhutvaa Junior Kalashala Punganuru 500143" has reached a fever pitch following the release of its trailer, quickly making its way to the trending charts on social media. Starring Pranav Preetham and Shagna Sri Venun in the lead roles, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 21, 2024. Certified U/A by the censor board, the film is set to appeal to family audiences.

Produced by Black Ant Pictures, with Kovvuri Aruna and Bhuvan Reddy Kovvuri at the helm, the film is directed by SreenathPulakuram. The storyline, inspired by real-life incidents, revolves around a teenage love story set in an intermediate college.

The trailer introduces us to Vasu, portrayed by Pranav Preetham, a happy-go-lucky teenager enjoying life with his friends. His world turns upside down when he meets the beautiful Kumari, played by Shagna Sri Venun. Vasu falls head over heels in love, but his shyness makes him tongue-tied in her presence. Their friendship blossoms into love, and their bond grows so strong that they can't stand being apart.

However, the plot thickens when Kumari suddenly stops talking to Vasu, leaving him heartbroken and desperate for answers. The trailer ends on a cliffhanger, prompting viewers to wonder why Kumari has distanced herself and whether the young lovers will reunite.

A highlight of the trailer is the romantic song "Thanuvu Naadi Kaani Manasu Needi Kaada," which adds to the film's emotional appeal. The scenic village backdrop, combined with a feel-good love track, compelling emotions, and captivating music, has garnered positive feedback from netizens.

The filmmakers are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the trailer and are optimistic that the film will receive the same enthusiasm in theaters. "Prabhutvaa Junior KalashalaPunganuru 500143" promises to be a heartfelt journey of young love, sure to resonate with audiences when it hits the silver screen.







