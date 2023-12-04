Prachi Desai shares her experiences of ‘Silence 2’ &‘Dhootha’

In the acting journey of Prachi, the tales of camaraderie extend beyond the frames, notably with her last two co-stars, Naga Chaitanya from ‘Dhootha’ and Manoj from ‘Silence 2-The Night Owl Murders.’ The actress revealed how Manoj Bajpayee and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni pampered her with sumptuous meals during the shoot of 'Silence 2', and 'Dhootha' respectively.

Speaking about Chaitanya, Prachi says, “On the set of 'Dhootha', Chaitanya emerged not only as a talented co-star but also as a culinary companion. Beyond scenes and scripts, he took it upon himself to pamper me with an array of delightful dishes from his cloud-kitchen ‘Shoyu’.”

Switching gears to 'Silence 2', Prachi says, “From cooking sumptuous meals himself to exploring local delicacies, Manoj’s thoughtful gestures translated into a culinary journey that paralleled our on-screen collaboration.”

Talking about the same, the actress said: "Working with Naga and Manoj felt like sharing a meal of memories on and off-screen where their kindness became the secret ingredient that made both the projects special."

Naga Chaitanya has marked his debut on OTT with the supernatural suspense thriller series ‘Dhootha’.The thriller drama is streaming on Prime Video.







