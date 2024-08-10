Pragya Jaiswal stuns with bold fashion

Actress Pragya Jaiswal, on the cusp of her Bollywood debut in the multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein, is turning heads with her eye-catching fashion choices during the film's promotions. The buzz around town suggests that Pragya has developed an obsession with mini dresses, a trend she seems to be embracing with flair.

Leading her fashion charge is a striking green, sleeveless mini dress that perfectly accentuates her curves. The ensemble, featuring a daring thigh-high slit, showcases her toned legs, while her open hair and golden earrings add an extra layer of glamour to the look.

Fans are speculating whether this bold style might hint at her on-screen persona in Khel Khel Mein. With the film set to release on August 15th, the mystery will soon be unveiled. Until then, Pragya is already making waves with her sizzling promotional appearances, building anticipation for her big-screen debut.