Prakash Raj booked for mocking Moon mission

Actor Prakash Raj has been booked in a police station of Karnataka's Bagalkot district over a social media post, in which he allegedly mocked the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious third lunar mission-- Chandrayaan-3, police said on Tuesday.

Prakash tweeted a picture of a cartoon depicting a man in a vest and lungi pouring tea, which he called the 'first picture coming from the Moon', subtly mocking the Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan 3 mission.

"A complaint has been filed against actor Prakash Raj for his post on the Chandrayaan-3 mission.