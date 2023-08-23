Prakash Raj booked for mocking Moon mission

Live
Actor Prakash Raj has been booked in a police station of Karnataka's Bagalkot district over a social media post, in which he allegedly mocked the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious third lunar mission-- Chandrayaan-3, police said on Tuesday.
Prakash tweeted a picture of a cartoon depicting a man in a vest and lungi pouring tea, which he called the 'first picture coming from the Moon', subtly mocking the Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan 3 mission.
"A complaint has been filed against actor Prakash Raj for his post on the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
