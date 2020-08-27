Prakash Raj is back in rocking star Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2

Bengaluru: Filming works that had been suspended for the past four-and-a-half months from lockdown have now been turned on and the cinema teams have turned on the camera again. The latest updated the Sandalwood is, Prakash Raj entry to KGF team which leads the fans in a confused mindset whether Prakash is replacing noted actor Ananth Nag from KGF Chapter 1.



As team announced earlier, that shoot has been resumed for Rocking star Yash starrer K.G.F Chapter 2 has been resumed on Wednesday. The director Prashanth Neel has kick-started the shoot with a new entry as Prakash Raj who joined the team in Bengaluru.

Anant Nag was previously seen In KGF Chapter 1 as Anand Inagalagi who narrates the story of Rocky Bhai. But in recent times, the rumours spread over Gandhinagar are that Anant Nag has eventually walked out of KGF team for various reasons and who would play his role. But it just remained as rumours as no official statement was released for the team.

The sources close to KGF team has a different version and says "the director has worked well because there is a lot of expectation on KGF Chapter 2. Also, the team has just released the working still of first day shoot which Prakash Raj and director Prashanth Neel discussing the work. But the director has not given any official statement on the replacement, also as direct he knows to handle the script and how to reach the audience expectation level".

The shooting for the film has resumed at the Minerva Mill in Bengaluru with actors Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash. Also, the picture released on Wednesday is close to the rumours that Prakash will be playing the role of Anant Nag as Anand Inagalagi Look. The sequel film of 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1 which was blockbuster in pan India was earlier delayed to the coronavirus pandemic. The team was eyeing for an October 23 release this year. However, now makers are yet to confirm the release date because of pandemic and also Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with cancer. The team claims his sequences will be shot later after his break for the treatment.