Prashant Varma Drops A New Animated Poster From His Upcoming Movie ‘Hanu-Man’

Hanu-Man… Being Tollywood's first 'Super Man' movie holds a lot of expectations. As it is being made by Awe! Fame Prashant Varma and has young hero Teja Sajja, in the lead roles, the movie is the most-awaited one of this year too. The movie showcases how a commoner 'Hanumanthu' gets superpowers. On the occasion of Rama Navami, the makers dropped a special festive poster and announced that a super powerful rendition of Hanuman Chalisa will be out on 6th April on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi.



Even Teja Sajja and Prashant shared the 'Rama Navami' special poster on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "Team #HanuMan wishes you all a very #HappySriRamaNavami. Let's celebrate this Hanuman Jayanthi with a SuperPowerful Rendition of #HanumanChalisa on April 6th. A @PrasanthVarma film starring @tejasajja123".

The animated poster is all awesome as it showcased Lord Hanuman showcasing his love towards Lord Rama by making them witness their image in his heart!

Going with the earlier teaser, Teja will be seen lying down unconscious on the beds of a river. Later, he will be blessed with the powerful pendant of Lord Hanuman and his 'Gadha'. With these powers he will thrash the goons. Meanwhile, Vinay's awesome glimpse as the antagonist and Varalakshmi's attire as a bride and Amrita's classy avatar also made the teaser worth watching. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Teja will protect his people and village from dangerous antagonist Vinay. In the end, Lord Hanuman will be seen chanting the mantra of Lord Rama!

Casting Details:

• Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu

• Amritha Aiyer as Meenakshi

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Anjamma

• Vinay Rai as Michael

• Vennela Kishore

• Satya

• Getup Srinu

• Raj Deepak Shetty

• Bhanu Prakash

Hanu-Man movie is being directed by Prashant Varma and is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy under the Prime Show Entertainments. This movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!