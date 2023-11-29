Prashanth Neel reveals interesting facts about ‘Salaar

“Salaar” is the next big thing in theatres coming in pan-India scale. Having Prabhas as the lead actor, the film is all set to hit theatres on 22nd December. The man behind the blockbuster franchise “KGF,” Prashanth Neel is directing the film. In the promotions of the film, director Neel reveals some interesting facts about the movie.

He says that “Salaar” is a tale of two friends who become the biggest enemies. He also added, “The core emotion of ‘Salaar’ is the friendship. Half of the story will be told in the first part. The story has more scope, and it demands a second part.” He says that the decision to make the film in two parts was taken in the very beginning. The first installment is named “Salaar: Cease Fire Part 1.” The director also confirmed that “Salaar” is in no way connected to KGF.

He says that his movies will have solid emotions. The director feels that without proper emotions, there can’t be action blocks. Prithviraj Sukumaran played the friend role of Prabhas. The movie also features Shruti Haasan, JagapathiBabu, Sriya Reddy, and others in key roles.

When the director was asked when part 2 would kickstart, he said that that was a logistical thing. Neel added that he couldn’t say when “Salaar 2” would go on floors. Prashanth Neel has a movie with Jr. NTR post-Salaar. The project with NTR will commence in March 2024.

On the other hand, Prabhas is busy with “Kalki 2898 AD” with Nag Ashwin and a film with Maruthi. “Spirit,” which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also in his pipeline.