Praveen’s ‘Bhakasaura Restaurant’ comes with a quirky poster

Praveen’s ‘Bhakasaura Restaurant’ comes with a quirky posterClearing the air on recent viral speculation, the first look of Bhakasaura Restaurant was officially unveiled, putting an end to rumours that popular comedian and actor Praveen was opening a real-life restaurant. It turns out the buzz was actually about his latest movie, humorously titled Bhakasaura Restaurant, in which Praveen stars in the lead role.

The film’s first look, released on Friday, features Praveen in a hilarious avatar—cooking with an oversized ladle while surrounded by eccentric characters. The quirky poster also showcases co-actors Viva Harsha and Shining Phani in comical poses, hinting at a laugh-riot narrative. With the movie now wrapped up and ready for release, excitement is building around its fresh concept and offbeat humour.

Marking the directorial debut of SJ Shiva, the film is produced by Lakshmaiah Achari and Janardhan Achari under the SJ Movies banner. Shiva describes Bhakasaura Restaurant as a “hunger comedy entertainer,” designed to serve up thrills and laughs in equal measure. Promising a new shade of Praveen’s acting prowess, the director is confident that the film’s unique storyline will resonate with a wide audience.

Joining Praveen in this comic feast are Viva Harsha, Shining Phani (Bumchik Bunty), KGF-fame Garuda Ram, Krishna Bhagavan, Srikant Iyengar, Uppena Jayakrishna, and many others. The film boasts a solid technical crew, with Bala Saraswati handling cinematography, Marthand K. Venkatesh on editing, and Vikas Badisa scoring the music. With its vibrant visuals, quirky characters, and an all-new comic flavour, Bhakasaura Restaurant promises to be a full-course entertainer worth watching.