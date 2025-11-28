‘Prema Lo Rendo Sari’ Racing Ahead in Theatres, OTT Release Soon

Under the banner of Sidda Creations, the film ‘Prema Lo Rendo Sari’, starring Ramana Sake and Vanitha Gowda in the lead roles, is winning the hearts of audiences. Presented by Sake Ramayya, the film is produced by Neeraja Lakshmi Sake and directed by Satya Mark. Featuring Jabardasth Srinu, Bobby, Durgarao, Phani, Satish Sarepalli, Chiranjeevi and others in key roles, this action-romantic love story released on November 21 and is running successfully with positive word of mouth.

Marking the film’s success, the director and producers expressed gratitude to the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, the filmmakers said:“We extend our heartfelt thanks to the audience for embracing ‘Prema Lo Rendo Sari’. Though it is a small-budget film, the theatre count is increasing every day solely due to the strong positive response from viewers. The story revolves around a childhood friendship between the hero and heroine, how the heroine puts the hero through a test to understand whether their bond is truly love, how elders oppose their relationship once their love is revealed, and how the couple ultimately overcomes all obstacles to safeguard their love. Shot in natural village backdrops and real locations, the film carries an emotional and authentic flavour. Ramana Sake’s music and Riaz’s cinematography have also helped the film connect well with audiences. Very soon, the film will premiere on a leading OTT platform. We thank the audience wholeheartedly for supporting our film in such a big way.”