‘Premalo’ review: Offers a compelling narration

Rating: 3/5

"Premalo" is a compelling dramatic thriller that boasts Chandu Koduri as its star, director, and writer. The film has generated substantial excitement through its trailer, teaser, and other promotional content, creating a significant buzz in anticipation of its box-office performance. As audiences eagerly await the film's release, it release today. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

Raised in Rajahmundry, Ravi (Chandu Koduri) faces the early loss of his mother. Following his wife's passing, Ravi's father (Shivaji Raja) turns to alcohol, dividing his time between drinking and working as a driver, seemingly oblivious to his son's presence. Despite working at a medical shop, Ravi nurtures a persistent dream of owning one someday. A twist of fate occurs when he accidentally falls in love with Prashanthi (Charishma) at first sight. Despite unsuccessful attempts to connect with her, Ravi boldly declares his love. Prashanthi, who is speech-impaired and has only known pity, reciprocates Ravi's feelings, leading to a blossoming romance in the midst of life's challenges.The storyline of "Premalo" takes an intense turn after Prashanti commits suicide and a disturbing video clip surfaces, depicting Ravi (Chandu Koduri) allegedly assaulting Prasanti. The twists and turns from here need to be seen in theatre.

Performances

Chandu Koduri, in the role of Ravi, effectively maintains an enigmatic aura, keeping the audience in suspense regarding his true intentions. CharishmaShreekar strong portrayal adds depth to the narrative. Sivaji Raja delivers a compelling performance as Satyanarayana, Prasanti's father, initiating the central mystery surrounding Ravi's actions and his relationship with Prasanti. The supporting cast, including Sivaji Raja, Madhusudhan Rao, Srinivas Bhogireddy, and MahaboobBasha, contributes significantly to the film's overall performance with solid portrayals of their respective characters.

Technicalities

Chandu Koduri's direction in "Premalo" stands out, skillfully crafting a suspenseful narrative infused with a blend of emotions and gripping sequences. The director's own screenplay keeps the audience captivated, gradually unraveling the intricacies of the characters' relationships. RampyNandigam's cinematography enhances the storytelling, providing visual depth and effectively capturing the intensity of the plot.

The musical score by Sandeep Kanugula elevates the overall cinematic experience, setting the right atmosphere for the unfolding drama. Satya Yamini's soulful rendition of the soundtrack complements the emotional nuances of the storyline.Despite its strengths, "Premalo" falls short of achieving greatness due to some predictable plot points and occasional pacing lapses. While the film maintains suspense, certain twists are anticipated, diminishing the impact of key revelations. Additionally, the emotionally charged climax, while impactful, may leave some viewers desiring a more profound resolution. Overall, "Premalo" offers a compelling narrative with notable directorial and musical contributions, even with its minor shortcomings.