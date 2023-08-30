‘Premedeshapu Yuvarani’ set to hit screens on Sep 2

The director Sai Sunil Nimmal, who is a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan, is releasing the film on September 2 on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday

'PremedeshapuYuvarani,' directed by Sai Sunil Nimmal has Yamin Raj, Virat Karthik and Priyanka Revri in the lead roles. Produced by Anand Vemuri and Hariprasad CH under the banner of AGE Creations and S2H2 Entertainments.

It is known that the song 'Masakathadi' from this film was released recently and entertaining in social media platforms. A new one was recently unveiled. The song titled 'Nishabdam' was released by Janasena Party Spokesperson Rayapati Aruna. Sunita has sung this song composed by Ajay Patnaik. This song is written by the director of the film.

After the release of the song, Rayapati Aruna wished the film team all the best and wished the film success. The director, who is a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan, is releasing the film on September 2 on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday.

On this occasion, the director said, "This is an emotional bonding subject. We made it as a feel-good love story. Everyone who has seen the movie will take home the memories of the movie with the same bonding. The output came out very well. The already released poster, teaser and songs have received good response. Also, we believe that the movie will entertain the audience," he said.