Prime Video Unveils Action-Packed Trailer for New Spy Series Citadel: Diana

Prime Video has released the official trailer and key art for its highly anticipated Italian spy series, Citadel: Diana. Set to debut exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on October 10, the series promises high-octane thrills and international intrigue.

Citadel: Diana is produced by Cattleya, part of ITV Studios, in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. The series is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, known for their blockbuster hits like Avengers: Endgame and Extraction.





Starring Matilda De Angelis, known for her role in The Undoing, the show features a stellar international cast including Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro. The series, directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, is set in Milan in 2030, where the remnants of the global spy agency Citadel are still battling the sinister syndicate Manticore.





The show’s synopsis reveals a gripping plot: Diana Cavalieri (De Angelis), an undercover Citadel agent trapped behind enemy lines, must navigate a treacherous path involving unexpected alliances and dangerous betrayals to secure her escape.











This Italian series is the latest addition to the Citadel franchise, which first premiered in 2023 and became Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the U.S. The franchise will continue to expand with upcoming series set in different regions, including India’s Citadel: Honey Bunny.







