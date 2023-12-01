Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘The Goat Life,’locks release date

After a decade-long endeavour, the greatest survival adventure, based on a true story, “The Goat Life,” starring Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to release in theatres worldwide on 10th April, 2024. Produced by Visual Romance, and directed by National Award Winner Blessy, the film also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Indian actor KRGokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.

“The Goat Life” boasts of music direction and sound design by Academy Award winners AR Rahman and Rasul Pookkutty respectively. The stunning visuals of the film have been shot by Sunil KS and the film has been edited by Sreekar Prasad. Being shot in multiple countries around the world, the film is the biggest ever venture in the Malayalam film industry, showcasing remarkable production standards, aesthetic elements, storytelling, aspirations, and acting prowess.

With its ace acting and soul-stirring background score, the film is a larger than life theatrical experience.The movie is based on the novel ‘Aadujeevitham’, one of the most popular best sellers ever from the Malayalam literary world, which has been translated in 12 different languages, including those that are foreign. Penned by noted writer Benyamin and it follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad.

Speaking about this Indian film which is made for a global audience, director, Blessy said, “The greatest challenge in front of me was that The Goat Life is a subject with universal appeal and I would have to stay truthful to its narrative style. The novel is based on some real incidents and I want to captivate the viewers with each moment that something as unbelievable happened to someone. Truth has never been so much stranger than fiction. The scale of the movie demands to be felt within the confines of a theatre and we are excited to bring this magnum opus to audiences around the world.”

“The Goat Life” is all set to release in theatres near you on 10th April 2024, in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.