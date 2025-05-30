Priya Prakash Varrier stuns in yellow

Priya Prakash Varrier, who rose to fame with her iconic wink, is back in the limelight with her special song appearance in the film Good Bad Ugly. The song, Thottu Thottu Pesum Sulatana, is a remake of the 1999 Tamil hit from Ethirum Puthirum, originally featuring Simran and Raju Sundaram. In this version, Priya shares the screen with Arjun Das, adding her signature charm to the number.

Alongside the song, Priya recently posted vibrant pictures in a flowing yellow dress that caught fans’ attention. The sleeveless outfit with a strappy top and gathered waist, paired with a light embroidered dupatta tossed playfully, made for a perfect summer-ready look. Her loose wavy hair and simple jhumkas completed the breezy, traditional aesthetic.

On the professional front, Priya is gearing up for two upcoming Hindi films. She will be seen in 3 Monkeys, a heist thriller directed by Abbas–Mustan, starring opposite Arjun Rampal.

The film is produced by Allarakha Vohra and Sayeed Vohra. She also stars in Love Hackers, a cyber-crime drama directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava, alongside Brijendra Kala and Pawan Malhotra.