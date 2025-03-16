  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Priyamani stuns in cream elegance

Priyamani stuns in cream elegance
x
Highlights

Actress Priyamani once again captivated fans with her impeccable style at the IIFA Awards. Following her intense performance in the Malayalam thriller...

Actress Priyamani once again captivated fans with her impeccable style at the IIFA Awards. Following her intense performance in the Malayalam thriller Officer on Duty, she turned heads on the red carpet, exuding grace and sophistication.

Draped in a cream-colored sleeveless gown that accentuated her flawless figure, Priyamani embodied elegance. Complementing her look with matching heels and a sleek high bun, she was the epitome of glamour, earning her the title of the “Beautiful Cream Girl” of the evening. Her poise and charm made her one of the standout celebrities of the night.

On the professional front, Priyamani is gearing up for her upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan and the Kannada project Khaimara. With her versatility and unwavering presence across multiple industries, she continues to prove why she remains a force to be reckoned with in Indian cinema.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick