Priyanka Chopra says she was forced to announce Malti’s birth amid traumatic NICU battle

Los Angeles: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has opened up about the harrowing early days following the premature birth of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, saying she and husband Nick Jonas were pressured into announcing the birth before they were ready.

Priyanka recalled in a recent appearance on On Purpose with Jay Shetty that Malti was born at just 27 weeks on January 15, 2022, via surrogate and weighed only about 1 pound 11 ounces. The couple initially wanted to keep the news private as their daughter battled for survival in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), but a media leak forced their hand. They received a message that Malti’s birth would be published by newspapers within hours unless they shared it themselves, prompting them to make a public announcement earlier than they had planned. They weren’t ready because they didn’t know what the immediate future held for their daughter’s health.

Priyanka described the first weeks as emotionally overwhelming, recalling how she felt numb after being told Malti would arrive so early and how the family spent nearly 110 days going in and out of the NICU. Only one parent was allowed at a time initially, and Priyanka said her husband would sing to their daughter on his guitar while she played mantras quietly in her crib. The baby underwent six blood transfusions and required intensive care before finally coming home.

Despite the trauma, Priyanka said the experience gave her a deeper appreciation for motherhood and strengthened her resolve to protect and care for her daughter. Both Priyanka and Nick put their professional commitments on hold to be by Malti’s side throughout her recovery.