Priyanka Chopra stuns as Mandakini in ‘SSMB29’

After revealing Prithviraj Sukumaran’s intense avatar as Kumbha, the makers of SSMB 29 (#Globetrotter) have now unveiled Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini — and she’s every bit the powerhouse one would expect. The poster captures her in a striking action pose, draped in a vibrant yellow saree, leaping mid-air with a gun in hand as explosions blaze behind her.

Director SS Rajamouli introduced her character on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of Mandakini.”

This project marks Priyanka’s grand return to Indian cinema after six years, and her collaboration with Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu has already sent fans into a frenzy.

During a fan interaction on X, Priyanka expressed her excitement about joining Telugu cinema, saying, “The best way to join Telugu cinema is to do it with the greats! Mahesh is a legend and a dear friend.”

The makers are keeping her character’s dynamics tightly guarded — whether she shares screen space with Mahesh or Prithviraj will be revealed at the big event on November 15. However, the mythological undertones in names like Kumbha and Mandakini hint that Rajamouli is once again drawing inspiration from Indian lore for this cinematic spectacle.