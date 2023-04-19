Priyanka Mohan confirmed as female lead in Pawan Kalyan's OG

Power star Pawan Kalyan and Saaho fame director Sujeeth have teamed up for an action drama film tentatively titled OG. The shooting for the big-budget movie is currently taking place in Mumbai, and it has been confirmed that Pawan Kalyan joined the sets yesterday.

Today, the makers have officially announced that Priyanka Arul Mohan, who made her Tollywood debut with Nani's Gang Leader and later appeared in Sreekaram, will play the female lead in the film. A poster was released by the OG team to confirm the news.

DVV Danayya is producing this mega flick on a massive budget under his DVV Entertainment banner. Thaman has been roped in as the music director for OG. More details about the movie are expected to be announced soon.