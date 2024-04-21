  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Producer Mahendra Nath Kondla shares insights on ‘Sabari’

Producer Mahendra Nath Kondla shares insights on ‘Sabari’
x
Highlights

Mahendra Nath Kondla, a producer hailing from Guntur and now based in the USA, recently discussed his debut film "Sabari" and entry into the film industry.

Mahendra Nath Kondla, a producer hailing from Guntur and now based in the USA, recently discussed his debut film "Sabari" and entry into the film industry. In an interview, Kondla revealed that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's involvement in the project was pivotal, praising her professionalism and cost-conscious approach.

Directed by Anil Katz, "Sabari" features a strong mother-daughter narrative that captivated Kondla, prompting him to take on the project despite initial reservations. The film, set for a pan-Indian release on May 3rd, promises a blend of action and emotion.

Despite facing challenges during production, Kondla expressed satisfaction with the outcome and hinted at future collaborations with actors like Varun Sandesh and Amar Deep. Kondla emphasized his commitment to producing high-quality cinema and expressed gratitude for the support received during his filmmaking journey.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X