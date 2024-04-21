Producer Mahendra Nath Kondla shares insights on ‘Sabari’

Mahendra Nath Kondla, a producer hailing from Guntur and now based in the USA, recently discussed his debut film "Sabari" and entry into the film industry. In an interview, Kondla revealed that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's involvement in the project was pivotal, praising her professionalism and cost-conscious approach.

Directed by Anil Katz, "Sabari" features a strong mother-daughter narrative that captivated Kondla, prompting him to take on the project despite initial reservations. The film, set for a pan-Indian release on May 3rd, promises a blend of action and emotion.

Despite facing challenges during production, Kondla expressed satisfaction with the outcome and hinted at future collaborations with actors like Varun Sandesh and Amar Deep. Kondla emphasized his commitment to producing high-quality cinema and expressed gratitude for the support received during his filmmaking journey.







