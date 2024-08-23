Live
Just In
Producer TG Vishwa Prasad debuts in Tamil with ‘Saala,’ receives warm wishes from Allu Arjun
Visionary producer TG Vishwa Prasad marks his entry into the Tamil film industry with the highly anticipated action film Saala, starring Dheeran and Reshma Venkatesh in the lead roles. The film, directed and written by SD Manipaul, also features Charles Vinoth, Srinath, and Aruldoss in significant roles. Saala is set for its grand release tomorrow, generating considerable excitement among audiences.
Recently, the film’s team had the honor of meeting Icon Star Allu Arjun, who extended his heartfelt congratulations and well-wishes for the upcoming release. The Pushpa star’s support was warmly received by the Saala team, who expressed their gratitude in a statement: “Your words of encouragement and congratulations ahead of our movie release today are greatly cherished. Thank you for sharing your heartfelt wishes and support for Saala.”
Saala explores themes of power struggles, prestige, and social activism, set against the backdrop of the iconic Parvathi Bar in Royapuram, which has been closed for two decades due to gang conflicts. The film promises a gripping narrative intertwined with intense action sequences.
The soundtrack of Saala is composed by Teeson, while Ravindranath Guru handles the cinematography and Buvan takes on editing duties. With positive early reports, Saala is poised to make a significant impact in Tamil cinema.